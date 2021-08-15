Marty Hutson
CANTON, TEXAS — A celebration of life funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, August 16, 2021 at Eubank Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 15, 2021 at the funeral home.
 
 

