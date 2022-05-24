Martha Sue Sulser
FT. WORTH, FORMERLY OF TYLER — Visitation for Martha Sulser, 86, of Fort Worth, will be held on Tuesday, May 24, at 12:30 to 1:30 PM at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Graveside services will follow at 2:00 PM at Rose Hill Cemetery officiated by Pastor Chris Bohon and vocalist Lauren Gehle from Pathway Church, Burleson, TX.
Martha Sue Sulser passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, May 20th at home.
Martha was born August 11, 1935 in Lindale, Texas to S.T and Pauline Baldwin.
She was married to the love of her life, Les, for 69 years. She enjoyed time outdoors, fishing, gardening, and playing with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Many sweet memories were made in her kitchen where she enjoyed cooking delicious meals filled with love. You could always be drawn in for a fun filled time of laughter with Martha!
Martha loved the Lord Jesus and lived out a servant’s life as she graciously opened her home and heart to beloved family members and friends. She was a long time member of the United Methodist Church and recently became a member of Pathway Church in Burleson.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Paul Baldwin of Tyler.
Martha is survived by her husband, Les Sulser, daughter, Karen Harris and Husband Steve of Burleson, Son, Dan Sulser and wife Dianna of Denision, Grandchildren, Haley Hoeflein and husband Blake of Godley, Hunter Harris and wife Ashley of Burleson, Tyler Sulser of Burleson, Zach Sulser and wife Kaitlyn of The Woodlands. Great-Grand Children, Marley Harris and Brody Hoeflein. Sister, Peggy McFarland of Lindale and brother Ross Baldwin.
Pallbearers will be Dan Sulser, Hunter Harris, Tyler Sulser, Zach Sulser, Blake Hoeflein and Taylor Kelley.
Honorary pallbearer will be Steve Harris.
If desired, memorials may be made to Pathway Church, 325 NW Renfro Street, Burleson, Texas 76028
To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
