Martha Sue Sulser

Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 78F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.