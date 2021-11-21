Martha Pace Callaway
DALLAS — The Callaway Family celebrates the life and legacy of their matriarch, Martha Pace Callaway, who surrounded by her family passed away peacefully on November 14, 2021. A private, family ceremony was held in Ft. Worth.
Martha was born to Edgar and Rose Rutledge Pace in Paducah, Texas on February 4, 1931. Her Pace and Orr ancestors were early settlers of Smith County coming from Georgia before the Civil War. Her West Texas Rutledge ancestors came to Texas in the early 1800’s from Tennessee. She grew up in Troup near Tyler and graduated from Texas Tech University in Lubbock with a degree in Business and Accounting.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Jack F. Callaway originally from San Antonio and her children, Kathy Spicer and husband John Spicer of Ft. Worth, Diane Duniven and husband Tommy Duniven of Wylie, Michael Callaway and wife Angela of Dallas, John Patrick Callaway and Vicki Wallace of Heath, and her ten grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.
Martha was active in civic and cultural organizations throughout the many years with Jack’s career in the Air Force and his corporate career with the St. Paul/Travelers Insurance as they moved and established homes in Hunstanton, Norfolk, and Cambridge, England and Virginia, Arkansas, and Minnesota. Throughout their children’s growing years they lived in Abilene and Lubbock.
In retirement Martha and Jack divided their time between their homes in Tyler and Alto, New Mexico. Later, they lived at Robson Ranch in Denton before moving to Highland Springs Independent Living in Dallas. Martha was a lifelong Methodist and volunteered her time to the church as well as the Salvation Army, March of Dimes, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, and Kiwanis. She was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta and the Junior League.
(Martha has a few words of her own):
“Wow, what a wonderful life I have had. I had an amazing childhood. And seventy years ago, I married a great man who promised and kept his word to love me and be by my side until death do us part. We had four fabulous children who found the loves of their life, and they have blessed us with so many delightful grandchildren and great grandchildren whom we cherish. Jack, look what you and I have created.
I have met the President in the Oval Office; I have seen the curvature of the earth from the French Concorde and poured tea for the wife of the Lord Mayor of Cambridge. I have visited over 80 countries, Africa four times and circumnavigated the world on a yearlong global tour. As a little girl, I had a horse named Nellie; my children had a lion cub named Abbie. I have gone on archeological digs in the Yucatan; and Jack and I were some of the first Westerners to enter and tour China. I have built igloos, seen polar bears and the northern lights as well as the lights of Broadway and Paris. I even went two weeks canoeing in the wilderness without toilet paper.
I am a proud West Texas girl and honored to have been born and to have died in Texas.
Wow, what a wonderful life I have had.”
Charitable contributions in Martha’s name may be made to:
Philmont Boy Scout Ranch
Attn: CHQ
17 Deer Run Road
Cimarron, NM 87714