Martha Moody Edge
TYLER — Martha Moody Edge, age 89, of Tyler, passed away on June 5, 2023. She was a retired teacher, having taught in Richardson, Como-Pickton, Quitman, and Winnsboro for over 25 years.
Martha was born September 19, 1933, in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, to Rausie and William Moody. She married Darvin Edge on August 19, 1956, in Lawrenceburg, TN.
Martha graduated from Lawrenceburg High School in 1950. Since her teachers and principal removed her halfway through her first-grade year and placed her in the third grade, she was able to graduate from high school at age 16. She graduated from David Lipscomb College (now Lipscomb University) in 1954 at age 20. During the 1970s, when only .002 % of all American women had received a Master’s degree, Martha earned her Master’s of Education.
Martha loved Jesus with all of her heart and was an active member of the Shiloh Road church of Christ until suffering a debilitating stroke and broken hip in 2021. Her favorite ministries included teaching Bible school classes, prison ministry, and Sisters in Service, a ladies group at church that made blankets and caps for orphanages in the Ukraine; they also made stuffed animals for pediatric wings of hospitals.
Martha’s hobbies included painting, traveling, and spending time with family.
Martha’s husband, Darvin, and her son, James Stephen, preceded her in death. She is survived by her son Mark and wife Judy of Tyler; daughter Lissa and husband Duane Melton of San Luis Obispo, CA; her seven grandchildren, and her two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Wednesday evening, June 7, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home, 215 E. Front Street, Tyler, 75702. A brief public burial service will be held at Lee Cemetery in Winnsboro Thursday, June 8, at 10:00 a.m. Martha’s Memorial Service will be at the Shiloh Road Church of Christ, Thursday, June 8, at 3:00 p.m.
The Edge family wishes to express their gratitude to the nurses and staff of Park Place Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Tyler and The Hospice of East Texas for the excellent offering of care and concern. In place of flowers, donations can be made in Martha’s memory to the W.I.N.G.S. Ministry c/o Shiloh Road Church of Christ, 1801 Shiloh Road, Tyler, TX 75703; Camp Deer Run, 1227 CR 4590, Winnsboro, TX 75494; or The Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd, Tyler, TX 75701.