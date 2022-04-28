Martha McGee Caddell
TYLER — Funeral services for Martha McGee Caddell are scheduled for Friday, April 29, 2022, 1:00 pm at North Star Baptist Church with Dr. Jerard Mosley eulogist. Interment will be held in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Martha Louise Caddell was born on October 16, 1932 in Lindale, Texas and passed away on April 23, 2022.
She was born to Rev. Solomon McGee and Birdie Brown McGee. On July 2, 1959, she married James Clifton Caddell and to this union their son, James Dwayne Caddell, was born.
Martha accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Walnut Springs Baptist Church in Lindale, Texas. She later joined North Star Missionary Baptist Church in Tyler.
She graduated from Bragg Morris High School in Lindale, Texas. After high school, she attended Butler College in Tyler, Texas, where she received a Bachelor’s Degree. Martha began her teaching career in Center, Texas in 1956 and retired there in 2004.
Preceding her in death are her parents, Rev. Solomon and Birdie McGee; son, James D. Caddell; seven sisters and three brothers.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband of 63 years, James C. Caddell, Tyler; Granddaughter, Sarah Freni and two great-Grandsons. She is also remembered by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and many devoted former students.
Public viewing Thursday, 1:00-8:00 pm.