Martha Lewis Marshall
SAN ANTONIO — Martha Lewis Marshall
January 14, 1943-May 1, 2023
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Martha Lewis Marshall, aka Sweetheart, aka Big Time’s Handler, who passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023, at the age of 80 with her loving family at her side.
Martha was born on January 14, 1943, in Dallas, Texas to Pete and Ida Lewis of Tyler, Texas. She is proceeded in death by her larger-than-life husband Robert (Big Time) Marshall. She is survived by her four children: Melinda Hammack (Al), Margaret Koontz (Bart), Mary Jon Hayne (Walter), and Rob Marshall (Jennifer). Martha was loved and cherished by her twelve grandchildren: Cathleen Marshall, Robert Marshall, Stella Marshall, Charlotte Marshall, Gage Hayne, John Hayne, Savannah Hayne, Pete Hayne, Marshall Hammack, Shelby Hammack, Burton Barnes, and Bracken Barnes. She also leaves behind two of her three wonderful sisters: Patricia Chambers and Mary Jon Bryan. Her oldest sister, Ann Lawrence, passed in 2020.
Sweetheart was a remarkable person who lived a full and vibrant life. She accomplished so much in her time on this earth and will be remembered for her kind and loving heart that affected everyone she encountered; she truly never met a stranger.
Martha grew up in Tyler, TX and spent much of her spare time at nearby Lake Palestine and summers at Camp Waldemar and in Tilden, TX. After high school, she followed her sister to the University of Texas where she immediately fell in love with the love her life, Robert “Big Time” Marshall and then fast-tracked to a Doctorate in Mrs. with highest honors in raising remarkable children and grandchildren. She went on to have a successful career as a loving and caring mother, wife, and the best grandmother, affectionately known as Sweetheart.
Sweetheart was highly respected in her field and took her position as matriarch very seriously. Although she suffered from debilitating arthritis, she never missed a chance to write her classic five-hundred word texts of encouragement and faith to all of her children and grandchildren. Sweetheart was deeply committed to her family and wore that commitment as a badge of honor each and every day.
Sweetheart was passionate about her Christian faith and her politics. Never mind the position you might have brought to the discussion, it was her duty to convince you that her path was the correct one and that you should follow. President Trump will certainly miss her.
Sweetheart was also deeply devoted to her close friends and extended family. She rarely missed an opportunity to gather with any branch of her very large family tree and she pulled groups of friends together as often as she could. Sweetheart traveled extensively and made many lifelong friends along the way. Over the years, friends and family became synonymous - Martha clearly loved and cared for all of them.
Sweetheart will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Her kindness, generosity, and infectious spirit touched so many lives, and she will always be remembered as a truly remarkable loving and caring person.
A celebration of Sweetheart’s life will be held on Monday, May 8th at The Argyle Club, 934 Patterson Ave., in San Antonio, Texas. The family wishes that this will be a celebration of Martha’s extraordinary life and that guests will attend in colorful attire.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Martha Marshall’s name to:
St. Andrew’s Church and School
Attn: Community Chaplain
722 Robinhood
San Antonio, TX 78209
You are invited to sign
the Guestbook at
Arrangements with
PORTER LORING MORTUARY
1101 McCULLOUGH AVE.
SAN ANTONIO, TX 78212 - (210) 227-8221