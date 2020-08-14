Martha Kaudelka
PALESTINE — Services for Martha Kaudelka, age 75 of Palestine will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Southside Baptist Church with Rev. David English officiating. Burial will follow in Palestine City Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey & Foster Funeral Home.
Mrs. Kaudelka passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at Palestine Regional Medical Center. She was born March 26, 1945 in Latexo, Texas to Barney Moore Luce and Verna Jeanette English Luce. Mrs. Kaudelka worked in banking beginning at Superior Savings then First National Bank and Regions Bank for over 25 years.
Mrs. Kaudelka was preceded in death by her parents, husband Rudy Kaudelka in 2018, four brothers, Barkley Luce, Carol Luce, Buford Luce and Billy Luce. She is survived by her children, Marquis Tidwell and husband David, Rudy Kaudelka and wife Tracey, and Derrick Kaudelka and wife Christy all of Palestine, sister Janie Jordan, brother Winston Luce, seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren. Due to state guidelines social distancing and mask will be required.
