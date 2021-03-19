Martha Jo Rowland
TYLER — Martha Jo (Northcutt) Rowland, 97, of Tyler, Texas, peacefully entered into eternal rest on March 16, 2021. She was born in Troup, Texas to the late Grover Cleveland Northcutt and Jo Tipton Northcutt.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Pam Lauden; Stepsons and daughter-in-law, Wayne and Donna Rowland; Mark Rowland, and Gary Rowland. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Jo was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, A.O. Rowland; son, Tony Lauden; and daughter, Leslie Lauden.
She attended Troup High School before moving to Frankston and ultimately Tyler where she resided for 74 years. Jo was an avid artist known by many for her dynamic personality and bright smile. She was a long time member of West Erwin Church of Christ and devoted countless hours to various service and community organizations in the Tyler area.
Service will be held at West Erwin Church of Christ in Tyler on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 2:00 PM on what would have been her 98th birthday. Visitation will be held prior to the service.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
DPS: "Improperly secured trailer hitch" led to death of Tyler woman involved Toll 49 wreck
-
Tyler woman pleads guilty to leaving baby in bathroom closet for three hours
-
Police: Tyler man accused of kidnapping, sexual assaulting woman in the woods
-
Appeals court upholds Tyler woman's 99-year prison sentence for drug charges
-
Ms. Nevella Tamia Thomas