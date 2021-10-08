Martha Holleman Miley
TYLER — Graveside services for Mrs. Martha Holleman Miley, 95, of Tyler, formerly of the Glenfawn Community, will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Glenfawn Cemetery with Dr. David Willis officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until service time at Glenfawn Cemetery. Mrs. Miley went to her heavenly home October 3, 2021 in Tyler. She was born to Moody and Alice Holleman on May 24, 1926, in the Oak Flat Community. She married the love of her life, Clarence Miley, in 1946, and worked beside him as they operated their dairy farm in Glenfawn, and raised three daughters. Mrs. Miley and her husband were faithful members of Glenfawn Baptist Church for many years. Mrs. Miley was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her husband of 65 years, Clarence Miley; brothers, Clarence Holleman, Benjamin Holleman, and Kenneth Holleman; sisters, Eloise Stoeckle, and June Kindschy. She is survived by her children, Cynthia Capps and husband Tommy of Glenfawn, Alicia Rains and husband Donald of Tyler, and Janet Townsend and husband Robin of Alvin; sister, Jo Lostracco of Angleton; sister-in-law, Faye Cleghorn of Henderson; five grandchildren, Christy Welvaert and husband Ben, Dena Cline and husband Mike, Aaron Townsend and wife Jessica, Travis Townsend and wife Jennifer, Jesse Townsend; and 12 great grandchildren, Kayla Welvaert, Mallory Welvaert, Chase Welvaert, Raina Cline, Reese Cline, Isaac Cline, Evelyn Cline, Sloane Townsend, Lila Townsend, Beckett Townsend, Aria Townsend, and Lyon Townsend. Pallbearers will be Aaron Townsend, Travis Townsend, Jesse Townsend, Ben Welvaert, Mike Cline, and Chase Welvaert. Honorary pallbearer will be Isaac Cline. The family would like to say a special thank you to the residents and staff at Prestige Estates Assisted Living and Memory Care in Tyler. Your loving care and devotion to Mrs. Miley is deeply appreciated. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Alzheimer’s Association, 911 NW Loop 281, Ste 211, 40, Longview, TX 75604. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.