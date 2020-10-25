Martha “George” Ford

Mrs. Ford was born on September 17, 1932 in Heavener, Oklahoma, the daughter of Earl and Nellie Smith. She was raised in Arkansas with her 4 siblings. She passed away October 23, 2020 in Tyler at the age of 88. Martha married Henry Ford in 1967. She had 4 children. She was a devoted Christian, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She never met a person she didn’t like.
Survivors include husband Henry Ford, sons Raymond and Gary Kelly, daughters Diane Kelly-Deas and Gail Bishop; sister Linda Hughes, in-laws Carl and JoAnn Roth and brother in-law Howard “Porky” Ford. Mrs. Ford has 6 grandchildren Michelle Hogan, Alicia Graham, Rainie Bishop, Nicholas Kelly, Cassie Hackel, Brian Kelly; 9 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren who lovingly called her “Memaw.”
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings L.E. Smith and Nelta “Blondie” Anderson.
Honorary pallbearers are Mrs. Ford’s grandsons: Nicholas Kelly, Brian Kelly, Trace Stanley, Troy Stanley, John Harris and Eric Hackel.
In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to Hospice of East Texas. They took great care of Martha and the family is very thankful.
FAMILY REQUESTS CASUAL DRESS AND MASKS ARE REQUIRED.
