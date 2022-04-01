Martha Gayle Campbell
FLINT — Martha (Marty) Gayle Campbell was born December 31, 1953 to Ernest and Dorothy Campbell. Marty was the oldest of three children, a loving mother of two children and proud grandmother of three grandsons. She was an avid reader, a great trivia player, and a worldly friend online. She never met a stranger and could make anyone feel like a long lost friend.
Marty left the pain she had in this world to be made whole again in heaven on March 29, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents Ernest and Dorothy and her daughter Melissa. She was survived by her sister Rita (Robert), brother Perry, son John (Melissa) three grandsons Noah, Joshua, and Micah, and niece Teri (Agustin).
Marty selflessly gave the gift of life through organ and tissue donation. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to the Southwest Transplant Alliance Foundation by visiting organ.org/foundation or mailing a check to 8190 Manderville Ln. Dallas, TX 75231.
