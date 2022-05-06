Martha Eloise Halford Jepson
OVERTON — Martha Eloise Halford Jepson, was born in Marion County, MS, near Kokomo, May 9, 1922, and was the daughter of Ozella Rovella Davis Halford and Oswald Hunter Halford. Notably small at birth, her family nicknamed her “Midget,” as she was, from then on, called by not only her parents, but her many aunts and uncles.
Eloise spent her early years in Tullos, LA, and after the discovery of the East Texas Oil Field, her family moved near Overton, Texas, where they opened a grocery and general merchandise store. In the fall of her senior year of High School, her mother gave birth to Eloise’s only sibling and younger brother, and “Sissy,” as she was known only to him, took on the role of big sister with a love and loyalty that bonded them for life.
At the age of 16, Eloise graduated from Leverett’s Chapel High School, where she was in the band, on the newspaper staff, and Editor of the annual. She received a degree from Kilgore Jr. College where she was a member of Sans Souci Sorority, before receiving the remainder of her college education at North Texas State Teachers College in Denton, Texas, While at NTSTC, she served on the House President’s Club and was a member of the Senior Literature Club.
Shortly after the U.S. entered WWII, Eloise received a Civil Service appointment in Biloxi, Mississippi, where she met and married her first husband, McCallister Gordon, a young airman in the Army Air Force from Atlanta, Georgia, stationed at Keesler Air Force Base. They remained in Biloxi, where they welcomed their first daughter in 1944, until transferring to Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas.
Eloise returned to East Texas shortly before the birth of her 2nd daughter in 1950, where she began her career with Gulf Oil, following brief employment elsewhere. While in Kilgore, she was active in Beta Sigma Phi Social Sorority and a charter member of the Desk & Derrick Club. In 1954, she was transferred to the Gulf office in Jackson, Mississippi, where she continued to raise her children and spent the majority of her employment career with Gulf. A year after the death of her father in 1956, her mother joined Eloise and her family in Jackson, living with them until shortly before her death in 1990. While in Jackson, Eloise served as President of Desk & Derrick, representing the Jackson Chapter at the National Convention and was a member of First Baptist Church, and later of Ridgecrest Baptist Church.
In May, 1963, Eloise married fellow high school classmate, Henry Allen (Budd/Buddy) Jepson. They made their home in Jackson for the first 10 years of their marriage, then moved briefly to Metarie Louisiana, when Gulf closed its Jackson office. After their early retirement, they returned to Overton, Texas, near the homes of their youth.
Back in East Texas, Eloise and Budd renewed old friendships, as well as making new friends, serving as the Leverett’s Chapel Homecoming Class Chairmen for the 1937-1940 classes for over 30 years. Together they loved to travel throughout the U.S. and had been to all but one of the 50 states before their deaths. They especially enjoyed attending the reunions of his 345th Bomb Group, where they visited with his WWII Army Air Force buddies and wives. In Overton, she was a member of the Queen Price Garden Club, serving several terms as secretary and also as President; a member of the Home Extension Club; and a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Overton. She and her husband were generous in spirit, always helping others in any way they could.
After caring for her husband during the last few years of his life, and following his death in February, 2010, Eloise remained in Overton until she moved in November, 2013, to St. Catherine’s Village, Madison, MS, joining the mother of her son-in-law, and where she lived until her death, just 39 days short of her 100th birthday. While at St. Catherine’s, she was a member of First Baptist Church Madison and the Truth Seekers Sunday School class.
Regardless of the monikers acquired, (Eloise, Midget, Sissy, Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Caregiver) she was always known for her beauty, both inside and out. Faithful in prayer and to her family, her sunny smile could light up any room and never went unnoticed.
Eloise was preceded in death by her parents and husbands. She is survived by two daughters: Martha Cynthia Gordon Bond of Overton, TX, and Karen Elise Gordon Bush (Charles) of Ridgeland, MS; 7 grandchildren: Janette Bond Milmoe (Bob) and their children, Megan and Ryan, of League City, Texas; Tonya Bond Morse, Bennington, NH and daughter Bethany Corigliano; Travis Jepson Bond (Sarah) and daughters Alayna, Lanie, Rachel, Sadie, and Faith, Medway, MA; Ashly Andraea Bond, Raleigh, NC; Amanda Bush Puckett (Hastings) and sons, Peyton and Parker, of Madison, MS; Emily Bush O’Grady (Michael) and daughters Eloise and Charlie, and Melissa Bush Liles (Leighton) and children Wells and Milly, all of Nashville, TN; brother: Travis Edward Halford (Betty) and his children and grandsons, Kristi Halford and Trent Halford (Mendy) and Emory and Preston, all of Atlanta; nieces and nephews: Dee Ann Walker, Nashville; Paul Walker (Ana), Longview, TX; Neff Walker (Jennifer), Ithaca, NY; Scott Walker (Michelle), New Burnswick, NJ; Jo Beth Gandy and Stephen Gandy, North Chesterfield, VA; and Nancy Gandy Barnes, Midlothian, VA, and their families; 1st cousins: Sue Davis Gilchrist, Rusk, TX; Parks Davis (Jackie), Houston, TX; Deanna Davis Sanford (Dennis), Lucas, TX; Susan Odgers Walker, Long Island, NY; Jan Morris Davis (Diane), Corpus Christi, TX; and a host of other cherished family members. She also leaves the extended Bush family of her daughter and son-in-law, who she embraced as family, as well as Vicki Doughty McCann of Leesburg, VA, daughter of Eloise’s dear friend.
The family acknowledges with sincere appreciation, the loving care and concern provided by Terrie Coleman of Canton, MS, faithful friend and caregiver; the staff of St. Catherine’s Village; Nurse Practitioner Gina Seago; Dr. Steve Patterson; Dr. Jason Blalock; and the Wound Care Clinic of St. Dominic Hospital.
A celebration of Eloise’s life will be held at First Baptist Church Overton, TX, with burial in the Overton City Cemetery on May 9, 2022, the day of her 100th birthday. Visitation will be 10 a.m., the funeral at 11:00, with graveside services to follow. Pallbearers will be Malcolm Leighton Liles, Robert Joseph Milmoe, Michael John O’Grady, Parker Sutton Puckett, Peyton Hastings Puckett, and Richard Hastings Puckett. Memorials may be made to The Jepson Memorial Fund, First Baptist Church of Overton, 206 N. Rusk, Overton, Texas 75684.