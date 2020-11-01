Martha Elaine Nobles
TYLER — ‘Laney Nobles’
A memorial service for Martha Elaine Nobles, 73, of Tyler will be held at 2p.m. Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020, in the chapel of Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home with Rev. Kim Beckham officiating. The family will receive friends and family from 1 p.m. to time of service.
Mrs. Nobles passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020, in her home. She was born February 4, 1947, in Tyler, Texas, to the late William Thomas Hall and Joann Eschberger. She was a member of Central Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her husband, Douglas “Gene” Nobles; sister, Lisa Hall and brother, Kenny Hall.
Survivors include three sons and daughters-in-law, Jimmy and Theresa Nobles, of Rockledge, Florida, Jerry and Carey Nobles, of Merritt Island, Florida, and Micheal Nobles of Tyler; a daughter and son -in-law, Amy and Joey Myers of Tyler; and 7 grandchildren.
