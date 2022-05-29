Martha Ann Thompson-Lasof
HUMBLE — Born 8/30/1956: Released 8/23/2021
Martha was preceded in death by her parents Jimmie and Tommie Jean Stewart. She is survived by her husband of 24 years, her children and grandchildren. Martha’s life was devoted to her family. One cannot find a more loyal supporter, or formidable foe. The strength, depth and power of her love still shine bright through the eyes of all who knew her. She gave selflessly to make sure her family had what it needed. Her greatest joy was derived from her grandchildren. She shuttled them back and forth through elementary to high school and doted on them constantly. She will be greatly missed. The family will be burying her ashes with her parents June 4, 2022 @ 11 am at Bascom Cemetery 12055 FM 848 Bascom, Texas, 75707.