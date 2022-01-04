Martha Anita Ross
MIXON — Martha Anita Cole Ross, 93, of Mixon, Texas, went to be with the Lord on January 2, 2022, in Tyler, Texas. She was born July 30, 1928, in Alto, Texas to the late Jewel W. and Annie Baxter Cole.
Funeral services for Anita Ross will be at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Mixon. Burial will follow at Mixon Cemetery, Mixon.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday, January 3, 2022, at Cottle Funeral Home.
Anita graduated from Alto High School, attended Lon Morris Jr. College in Jacksonville. She and her husband Frank ran the Tell Ross Grocery Store in Mixon for many years. She was retired from Troup ISD as a teacher’s aide for 19 years. She loved her family and church. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Mixon.
She is preceded in death by her husband Frank Ross, brother Maury B. Cole and sister Dora Jo Alexander.
She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Frank Cole and wife Patti of Nacogdoches, Ray Ross and wife Mary of Rockdale, and Tim Ross and wife Mia of Mixon; 9 grandchildren, Meredith Ross, Allison Ross, Laura Ann Bohon and husband Trey, Megan Ross, Tell Ross, Weslee Ross, Janna Lacy and husband Hunter, Jessica Landrum and husband Joel, and Josee Williams and husband Kyle; 4 great-grandchildren, Eastynn Ross, WT Ross, Steele Landrum, and Kodee Landrum.
Pallbearers will be Tell Ross, Weslee Ross, Kyle Williams, Hunter Lacy, Joel Landrum, and Will Langston.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Jerry Lacy, Dewayne Brown, Preston Lindsey, and Les Langston.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the First Baptist Church of Mixon.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.