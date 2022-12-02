Marshall Crawford, Jr.
CHANDLER — Funeral services for Mr. Marshall Crawford, Jr. of Chandler are scheduled for Saturday, December 3, 2022, 1:00 PM at Faith Tabernacle Church of Deliverance with Pastor Curtis Purvey eulogist. Interment will be held in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Marshall Crawford, Sr. and Eddie Joe DeGrate in LaRue, TX. He went to be with the Lord on November 27, 2022. He attended Central High School (where he was named to the All District Team) up until his senior year, then he attended Brownsboro High School in 1967 where he played on their State Championship basketball team. He later attended Trinity Valley Community College (formerly known as Henderson County Junior College HCJC) in Athens, TX under the coaching staff under Leon Spencer and Centenary College in Shreveport, La where he furthered his basketball and academic career. He was inducted into the Cardinal Hall of Fame in 2011, and he was called “HCJC’s Big Guns.”
He married Gail Andrews from Athens, TX on September 12, 1973, and then moved to Chandler, TX and joined the Faith Tabernacle Church of Deliverance under the leadership of the late Apostle J.D. Hamilton “Poppa”, and in the following years Pastor Malachi Micheaux, Pastor Edward Johnson and currently Pastor Curtis L. Purvey. He became a deacon and fulfilled his duties until his passing. He was voted as a City Councilman in 1999 and won EVERY TERM and he faithfully fulfilled his duties. He was a part of the Prison Ministry for many years.
He was preceded in death by his father Marshall Crawford, Sr., mother Eddie Joe Crawford, and brothers Bill Crawford and Marvin Crawford.
Marshall and Gail had three daughters, Brigette Crawford-Correa (Juan Correa), Marsha Ann Castillo and Trinity Crawford, and one son Marshall (M.J.) Crawford, III (Tonia Crawford). They have five grandchildren, Jermaine A Castillo, Christian M. Castillo, Isaiah D. Castillo, Elijah J. Castillo and BriAnnity M. Correa. In addition two godsons Terry L Bonner and Patrick G Hadnot (Emmer Gail). Siblings: Doris Brookins, Mae Ruth Brookins, Mother Hester Crawford wife of the late Bill Crawford, Annie L Wade, Phillip Crawford (Mary Joyce).