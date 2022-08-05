Marsha Victoria “Vickie” Allison
CHANDLER — Services for Vickie Allison, 73, of Chandler will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Lee Evans officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mrs. Allison passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022, in Tyler. She was born January 7, 1949, in Tyler to William E. and Virginia Tapp Moye. She was raised and lived in Tyler until 1978 then moved to the Lake Palestine-Chandler area.
She graduated from Robert E. Lee High School and studied at Tyler Junior College. She worked as a special education teacher till 2000 and then retired. She was very active in retirement in Delta kappa Gamma (a teacher’s retirement society).
Vickie’s entire adult life was extremely active at Westlake Baptist Church in Chandler teaching Sunday School, singing in the choir, and serving on every committee available!
Vickie was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her loving family including her husband of 48 years, Ruben Allison; children, Julie Consford and husband Jimmy of Kingwood, Chris Allison and wife Stephanie of Cypress; siblings, Katie Price and husband Glenn of Tyler and Diane Abbott of Tyler; grandchildren, Gabrielle Frosinos, Alex Frosinos, Kayla Frosinos, David, William, Valeria, Trista, and Jacob Allison.
Honorary pallbearers will be Glenn Price, Bill Price, Jimmy Consford, Mike Frosinos, Brian Lamberth, and Don Veach.
Visitation is scheduled from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022, at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, in Tyler.
If desired, memorials may be made to Westlake Baptist Church, 1439 FM 315 South, Chandler, TX 75758 (wlbcc.com) or Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701 (hospiceofeasttexas.org).