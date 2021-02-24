Marsha Ray Holliday
TYLER — Marsha Ray Holliday passed away peacefully at home, at the age of 75, on February 9, 2021. She was born on February 12, 1945 in Fort Worth. She married her high school sweetheart, Jack Holliday of Tyler, in 1962. They were married nearly 57 years before he passed away in August 2019. He was the love of her life, and she was the love of his. They loved to travel together, especially in Italy, and find new adventures in Europe that would typically include a cross-Atlantic cruise, their favorite way to travel.
Marsha was a dedicated Christian and a loving wife and mother who put her family first. She enjoyed spending time with and spoiling her grandkids to make them feel special. Marsha had a passion for dancing since she was a little girl and brought a smile to many. She was a cheerleader in high school and a dance teacher after graduation. She also enjoyed country and western dancing with her husband for many years. She was one of the most flexible and graceful people you could ever meet. Marsha also successfully owned and operated her own insurance business.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Holliday; parents, Raymond and Octa Belle Hinds; sister, Janet Sutton. She is survived by her son, Sean Holliday and wife, Stacey of Tyler; daughter, Alison McGinnis and husband, Michael of Tyler; grandchildren, Caitlin Holliday, Taylor Holliday, Joe Townend, Hannah McGinnis, and Abby McGinnis; and aunt, Eadie La Croix of Alpena, MI.
Marsha was a member of Christ Episcopal Church, where a memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, February 26, 2021. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to The Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd, Tyler, TX 75701.
