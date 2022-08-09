Marlin Ray Martin
CHANDLER — Funeral services for Marlin Martin, 77, of Chandler, are scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Chandler Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Brett Gilpatrick officiating. Interment will follow at Herrington Land of Memory in Palestine under the direction of Chandler Memorial Funeral Home.
Mr. Martin passed away on August 6, 2022, in Tyler.
Marlin Ray Martin was born September 20, 1944, in Palestine, the son of Raymond Martin and Phyllis Mae (Kersh) Martin. He graduated from Westwood High School in Palestine in 1963 and served in the United States Navy for 21 years, earning the designation of Chief Petty Officer E7. After his honorable discharge from the military, he worked for Best Equipment in Tyler and then owned and operated M.R. Electrical in Chandler for 15 years as a master electrician before retiring. Marlin was a long-time and devoted member of Union Hill Baptist Church of Brownsboro. He was known for smoking meats, baking his famous apple cake, buttermilk and pecan pies, and spending time making his yard look beautiful. Marlin was a hard worker, loyal, patriotic, and had a heart of gold. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend who will be deeply missed by those that knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jacqueline (Roan) Martin; brother, Jimmy Martin; daughter-in-law, Inda Russ, and brother-in-law, Sammy Vickery.
Survivors include children, Johnny Russ of Shreveport, Louisiana, Donnie Russ of Monroe, Louisiana, Michelle Lankford and husband Earl of California, Deborah Huffman and husband Jimmie of Tyler, Wes Russ of Tyler, Michelle Gurney and husband Robert of Chandler, Weston Fisher and wife Melissa of Lindale; siblings, Wanda Vickery of Palestine, Frances Poinsette and husband Bob of Palestine; 12 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; cousin, Sharon Roberts and husband Glenn of Tennessee Colony as well as numerous other extended family members and a host of friends.
Serving as pallbearers will be Matt Blandford, Robert Gurney, Ralph Calloway, Otho Nugent, Jr., Kenneth Vickery, Greg Vickery, Sr., and Bill Wallace.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, from 10-11:00 a.m. at Chandler Memorial Funeral Home prior to the service.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home family.