Marlin Jake Epp
TYLER — A “Celebration of Life” service will be held for Marlin Jake Epp, 81, of Tyler on July 17, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Green Acres Baptist Church Chapel with Dr. David O. Dykes and Rev. Ron Byrd officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Visitation will follow the service.
Marlin was born April 22, 1939 in Moundridge, Kansas to Jake and Meletta (Schmidt) Epp. He died on December 19, 2020 with Covid complications. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jake and Meletta Epp; brothers, Clayton Epp and Lester Epp; and his son, Stephen B. Epp.
Marlin is survived by his loving family: his wife of 54 years, June (Ray) Epp of Tyler, TX; sons, David (Kathy) of Georgetown, TX; daughter, Angeleta Epp-Beekman of Bullard, TX; Mark Epp (Amy) of Shreveport, LA; grandchildren, Adam Fillman and Michelle Reed (David); Levon and Kaleacee Epp (Stephen); Anna Honeycutt, Luke, Elizabeth, and Joseph Beekman (Angeleta); Nate, John Mark, and Julie Epp (Mark); 13 great-grandchildren; a brother, Vernon Epp (Gerry); a sister-in-law, Sara Waggonner; and many nieces and nephews.
Marlin graduated from Wichita West High School in Wichita, KS in 1957. He was recruited by the University of Arkansas to play football for the Razorbacks. He played in the 1960 Gator Bowl and in the 1961 Cotton Bowl. After college, he had a career in sales with Temple-Inland in the corrugated container division. After retiring, Marlin moved back to Tyler and sold real estate for Coldwell Banker.
He was a long-time member of Green Acres Baptist Church serving as a greeter, leading singing in the Seeker’s Sunday Morning Bible Study class and building bunk beds for children in need. He and June also volunteered in the church nursery during Sunday worship services. Marlin was always willing to help someone in need.
Marlin was active in serving on the board of the Tyler Area Senior Citizens Association (TASCA). He enjoyed ringing the bell and working with Angel Tree for the Salvation Army. He also loved entering and attending MG car shows. He was a member of the Texas MG Register and eagerly looked forward to attending the events in Salado each year.
Giving in his honor to these organizations is very much appreciated: Green Acres Baptist Church building fund, 1607 Troup Hwy, Tyler, Texas 75701; Tyler Area Senior Citizens Association (TASCA), 10495 County Road 2167, Whitehouse, Texas 75791; and the Salvation Army, 633 North Broadway, Tyler, Texas 75702.
