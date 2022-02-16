Marlene Kay Glass
TYLER — Memorial service for Marlene Kay Glass will be 2:00 P.M. Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Tyler Metro Church, Tyler, Texas with Pastor Jerry Phelps officiating.
Marlene Kay Glass, age 80, of Whitehouse, Texas passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022 in Tyler. She was born November 10, 1941 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She grew up in Lawton and El Paso, Texas. Marlene attended Cameron University for three years and then moved to Dallas, Texas to attend Christ for the Nation Bible College. She worked for Civil Service at Fort Sill from 1979 to 1983. She married James Glass on May 5, 1983 in Oklahoma City. They moved to Texas in 1983 where she became a district manager for Avon Products from which she retired. Marlene was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler, Texas and Tyler Metro Church. She was a mighty woman of God and loved Jesus with all of her heart.
Survivors include her husband, of the home, four daughters, Lori Clanton, Oklahoma City, Krista Clark, Whitehouse, Texas, Christy Page, Tempe, Arizona and Sierra Glass, Whitehouse, Texas, twin sister, Darlene Smith, Gig Harbor, Washington, brother, David Easton, Lawton, sister, Tammy Neuwirth, Lawton, four grandchildren, Jeffrey Sexton, Richard Sexton, Joseph Sexton and Amber Rodriguez and many great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Pierce and Wilma Shipman, Wallace Easton and Ruth and Ed Cheney.