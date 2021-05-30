Marlene Goehring Fisher
TYLER — Graveside services for Marlene Goehring Fisher, 88, of Tyler, TX will be held Friday, June 4, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mrs. Fisher passed away May 20, 2021 in Tyler. She was born December 19, 1932 in Longview, TX to Edward and Faye Goehring.
Following high school in Longview, Marlene attended Kilgore Junior College where she was a proud member of the Kilgore Rangerettes. After graduation, she returned to Longview and worked for Longview Bank and Trust. During this time, she met the love of her life Kirk Fisher. They were married on September 4, 1954. Marlene worked with Kirk at his private accounting practice for many years. They were longtime residents of Longview and attended Winterfield United Methodist Church. In the later years, they moved to Tyler to be closer to their daughter, Lauri and granddaughter, Sarah.
Marlene was preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, Kirk Fisher; her daughter, Lauren Fisher Perry; and her parents. She is survived by her loving family including granddaughter, Sarah Perry; and nephews Craig, Paul, and Derek Fisher.