Mark Chachere
ARP — A Celebration of Life for Mark will be at Rose Heights Church Saturday, September 18th at 10:00 am.
Mark Chachere, 61, of Tyler, Texas, went to be with our Lord and Savior on September 7, 2021, surrounded by his wife and children.
He was born to Jack and Lela Chachere on December 3, 1959, in Houston, Texas.
Mark is survived by his wife, Debbie of almost 32 years; son, Adam Chachere; daughters, Kayla Glover and her husband Dustin, Crystal Turnbow and her husband Chris, and Jamie Sisson; along with grandchildren, Blake, Elizabeth and Mallory Sisson, Andrew and Caleb Turnbow, Kyndall and Brynley Glover; and three great-grand children; sisters, Deb Chachere and Sharla Costelow; and numerous brothers and sister-in-laws, nephews and extended family.
Mark was a loving and kind husband, father, grandfather, and friend to everyone. He loved the Lord and his family with all his heart. In his younger days, he was on the Worship team at Rose Heights. He also liked sports, especially his Houston Teams, and politics, sometimes the two collided. He spent his free time with his loving wife, children and grandchildren who will miss him dearly.
After eighteen years, retired from Coinstar as an electronics technician, Mark found his dream job in real estate. He spent countless hours helping others find their forever home. His dream was to help clients part time while he and his wife, Debbie, and their two fur babies traveled the US in their free time.
He will be deeply missed by family and friends that knew and loved him. He was by far the best man we’ve known.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.lloydjamesfuneralhome.com for the Chachere family.