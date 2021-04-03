Mark Carroll Conner
TYLER — Mark Carroll Conner arrived in Tyler, Texas on August 14, 1961. He left quietly on March 29, 2021 at his home.
Hollywood, as he was known, was a diehard, dedicated Dallas Cowboys fan. He would often say “this is the year”. His laughter was contagious, his caring unreachable. He loved his family and they loved him.
He was a 1979 graduate of John Tyler High School. He also attended Tyler Junior College and University of California (UCLA).
He was a longtime member of North Tenneha Church of Christ.
Mark was the son of James C. Conner, Sr. and Martha Thompson Conner. They preceded him in death.
He leaves his legacy to his sisters and brothers; DeUndra Conner Miller, Detra R. Conner, Jaymes C . Conner and Delbert Don Williams. Many other relatives and lifelong friends.
Services will be held Saturday, April 3, 2021, 1:00 pm at Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors. Interment will held in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Mask Required!!
