Mark Allen McWilliams
FRANKSTON — Mark Allen McWilliams, 62, of Frankston Texas, died Sunday January 3, 2021.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. on Monday January 11th, 2021, at Starrville Methodist Church, 17339 FM - 16, Winona Texas, with Reverend Rod Sanford officiating. Burial will be in Starrville Cemetery following the service. Services are under the direction of Autry Funeral Home, Frankston.
Reverend Mark McWilliams was born in Amarillo, Texas. He was a licensed minister through International Ministerial Fellowship. He graduated from Amarillo High School in 1976 and was on the wrestling team.
Mark retired from the Department of Energy, Pantex plant in Amarillo after approximately 20 years of service. He then moved to Bullhead City, Arizona where he was a hospice Chaplain ministering to those who had 6 months or less to live. He loved the people and ministered with heartfelt compassion.
Mark preached at various churches in Amarillo, such as La Cosecha Ministeria, spoke to young teens, and he and his wife were prayer ministers at Trinity Fellowship Church in Amarillo where they were members.
Survivors include his wife, Rosemary, a brother Laine McWilliams, a niece and nephew, both of Amarillo, Alyssa Jenkins and Dustin McWilliams, and a great niece Makala Robertson.
