Marjorie Towels Walker
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Marjorie Towels Walker of Tyler are scheduled for Saturday, March 6, 2021, 1:00 pm at Brooks Sterling & Garrett Memorial Chapel with Rev. Kerwin King eulogist. Interment will be held in Lee Springs Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Marjorie Towels Walker, known to most as “Rita” was born to Welton Towels and Mae Ella Morgan Towels in Flint, Tx. Marjorie attended Stanton Elementary School and was a 1961 graduate of Stanton High School. She attended Texas College for two years.
Marjorie began her working career as a cook. She also worked for the Tyler Independent School District for 23 years, she retired in 1998.
She leaves behind a loving family, husband Willie E. Walker; sons, Willie M. Walker (Lesa), Demetrious Walker and Schunvontze Walker (Khalila); sisters, Ella Doll Spikes and Ruby Jones. A host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Public viewing at the funeral home on Friday, 1:00-7:00 pm. MASK & SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED!
