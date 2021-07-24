Marjorie Ann (McMillan) Brazier
JACKSONVILLE — A funeral service for Marjorie Ann (McMillan) Brazier, 87, of Jacksonville, is scheduled at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 25, 2021 at Autry Funeral Home Chapel in Jacksonville. Dr. Edwin Crank and Dr. David Hellwig will officiate. She will be laid to rest at Myrtle Springs Cemetery in Ponta.
Visitation will begin on Saturday, July 24, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Marjorie passed away on July 21, 2021. She was born in Jacksonville on September 7, 1933 to Archie and Epsie (Williams) McMillan. Marjorie was a graduate of Jacksonville High School. She worked at the Mt. Selman Post Office, Troup Post Office and was subsequently appointed Postmaster of the New Summerfield Post Office on July 15, 1978, where she worked for over 25 years until her retirement in 2003. She enjoyed being outdoors, hunting and loved going with her husband Jim in the golf cart to check and feed their cattle. Marjorie loved to travel, cook and going out to eat with her husband and family. She also loved being involved at her church and loved her church family at First Baptist Church in Jacksonville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Henry Brazier; brothers, Delma and Gene McMillan; sisters, Dorothy Eades and Juanita Axe; a granddaughter, Kenzie Lewis; great-grandchildren, Jillian Lewis and Tristan Womack.
Left to cherish Marjorie’s memory are her children, John David Lewis Jr. and wife Leigh Ann of Bastrop, Linda Walley and husband Brent of Jacksonville, Dwain Kent Lewis, Gary Don Lewis, and Doug Lewis and wife Kacy, all of Bullard. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren: Amy Jane, Jodie, Casey, Zachary, Rebecca, Kent Jr., Chad, James Brent, Brooke Nicole, Scott, Brandy and Justin; 19 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.