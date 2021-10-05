Marjoree Glover
TYLER — A memorial service and Celebration of Life of Marjoree Wilkinson Glover will be held Friday, October 8th at 1:00 pm at the Emerald Bay Community Church in Bullard with Dr. Darryle Dunks officiating.
Mrs. Glover Passed away on September 29, 2021 after a short illness. She was 96 years old.
Mrs. Glover was the youngest child of Charlie and Perla Wright Wilkinson of Bogato and was born on July 29, 1925. She also married her high school sweetheart, Arnold Grant Glover in Bogato.
Marjoree started her banking career as a young woman in the bookkeeping department at the Guaranty Bond Bank in Mt. Pleasant and retired as Senior Vice President of Southside State Bank in Tyler in 1988.
During her years in Tyler she made many friends and participated in many community organizations including Pilot Club International and Tyler Woman’s Forum. In 2019, she became a member of the Legacy Society at Texas A&M University in College Station.
After she and her husband moved to Emerald Bay in 1981, they joined the Community Church and she joined the Woman’s Club and Ladies Golf Association. In 1992, she was elected president of the Emerald Bay Governing Board.
Besides being an avid golfer, she loved to travel, joking with friends that her feet touched every continent except Antarctica. This was in fact true as she had traveled to the British Isles, Eastern and Western Europe, the Near, Middle and Far East, Africa, New Zealand, Australia, South America, Canada and of course our country in North America. She was also particularly fond of visiting Hawaii and of taking cruises.
Mrs. Glover was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Arnold Glover, her parents, her sister Dora Wilkinson Thompson, brothers, Thomas Paul Wilkinson and Charles Wilkinson. She was also preceded in death by her beloved only grandchild, Suzanne Renee Glover in 2013.
Marjoree is survived by her son, Joe Edward Glover and his wife Ann A. Glover of Tyler; niece, Glenda Wilkinson McCormack of San Antonio; nephews, Paul Wilkinson of San Antonio and Lynn Wilkinson of Abilene, as well as their families. She is also survived by many dear and close friends.
Directions to the Emerald Bay Community Church will be available at the entrance gate to Emerald Bay on Highway 344 in Bullard.