Marion Ruth Davis
NOONDAY — Marion Ruth Davis went to her heavenly reward on June 5, 2021. Marion began her life on April 5, 1935, in Three Rivers, Texas. She was welcomed into this world by her parents, Marion Glen (Jack) and Christine Ruth Randolph Harris and older sister, Ernestine Elizabeth. She attended school in Three Rivers. On August 8, l951, she married Bobby Gene Davis. They were blessed with two sons, Robby and Randy. As Bobby’s career in the oil and gas industry took him across Texas, Marion and the boys followed him to Hebronville, Ingleside, Silsbee, and Henderson.
Marion graduated from Del Mar Business College in Corpus Christi and began a career in the business field. She worked at Tollette Motor Company in Corpus Christi. She later worked in the banking field where she started as a secretary, and later became a Vice President (Loan Officer) at First National Bank in Henderson. She continued her professional growth in banking by receiving her BS degree in finance in 1986 from Lamar University.
Following graduation, Marion became active in various civic organizations including Noonday Onion Festival, Noonday Food Bank and Meals on Wheels. She later served on the Smith County Grand Jury.
Marion also demonstrated a servant’s heart by her dedication and leadership in many church activities at Noonday United Methodist Church. She served as Church Treasurer, President UMW, and on the Noonday UMC council, and Under the Bridge Ministry. She hosted the annual Easter sunrise service at her home for many years.
Marion enjoyed many hobbies including oil painting, sewing, and all types of arts and crafts. She was an avid game player and skilled at Bridge, Scrabble and 42. She loved to travel and visited the Holy Land, Alaska, Singapore and Aruba.
Marion was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby; her parents, Jack and Christine Harris; and her sister, Ernestine, and brother in law, Doyle Williams.
She is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, Robby and Debbie Davis, and Randy and Brenda Davis, all of Baytown.
She leaves behind four grandchildren and spouses, Mark Davis (Ashley), Wendy Crouse (Jason), Megan Sivek (Brandon), and Cathy Jo Davis. She will be greatly missed by her twelve great-grandchildren: Klein, Lydia, Alyse, Ainsley, Lynea, Dane, Loryn, and Alayna Davis; Olivia and Grant Crouse; Conley and Barret Sivek. She is lovingly remembered by her niece,Christie Hill and her husband, Terry.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 10, at 10:00. A celebration of life will follow at 11:00 at Noonday UMC, 17320 Tx-155, Flint, Texas 75762. Interment will be at Cathedral in the Pines in Tyler, under direction of Lloyd James Funeral Home, Tyler.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to Noonday United Methodist Church.