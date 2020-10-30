Marion Monroe Dingler
TYLER — Services for Marion M. Dingler, 86, of Tyler, will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 1:30 PM at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home with Rev. Dan Vickers officiating.
Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service at the Funeral Home.
A family graveside will be held at New York Cemetery in Henderson County under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Marion passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in Tyler.
He was born December 28, 1933 to Raymond and Lena Dingler in Poyner, Texas.
Marion pursued a career in banking and worked for Austin Bank in Big Sandy for over 50 years. He took joy in “his girls” he had raised at the Bank and helping school kids get their first car or their start in life. He had many good friends in the community and was active in the Methodist church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Durwood and Evelyn Dingler, Louive and Geraldine Dingler; sister, Jean and husband Everett Blackburn and nephew, Brian Dingler.
Marion is survived by his wife of 66 years, Alice Dingler and nieces, Linda Harris and her husband Larry, Jenny and her husband Bob Senter and Taylor Dingler.
Memorials may be made to the New York Cemetery, 9697 FM 804, Larue, Texas 75770 or Rounsavall Cemetery Assoc., 4250 Old Omen Rd., #222, Tyler, Texas.
To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
