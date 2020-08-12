Marion Jackson Maxwell II (Jackie)

Visitation and viewing will be 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Jackie believed in Jesus as His Lord and Savior in March of 1974 and was called to become a Christian Counselor, but it was not until March of 1991 that he fully surrendered to that call. He and his beloved wife, Ellen, married 52 years, began the Christian Counseling Center and ministered to many families for 29 years.
Jackie is preceded in death by his parents and a son, Marion Jackson Maxwell, III. He is survived by his wife, Sarah Ellen Goodson Maxwell and two daughters, Sharon Crowley, her spouse, Robert Crowley, and Sarah Lake, her spouse, Andrew Lake, and six grandchildren, Lindsey Irvine, Zachary, Joshua and Caleb Adams, Joel and Hannah Crowley and 2 great grandchildren, Landen Walker and Hadley Harvey and twin sisters, Kathaleen McGhee and Katherine Crouse.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Central Baptist Church, Jacksonville, Texas 75766.