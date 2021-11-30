Marilyn “Sue” Roberts Robison
FRANKSTON — A funeral service for Marilyn “Sue” Robison of Frankston, Texas, is scheduled for December 1, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. with visitation to begin at 1:00 p.m. at Fincastle Cemetery in Larue, Texas. Mike Robison will officiate. Services are under the direction of Autry Funeral Home, Frankston.
Sue Robison passed away on November 23, 2021, in Chandler, Texas. She was born to John and Eunice Roberts on Christmas Day, 1936, in Poynor, Texas. Everyone knew Sue for her love of children, her hospitality, “green thumb” and how much she loved to cook. Her home will always be remembered as the family gathering place. She loved to travel the United States and Canada with her husband and lifelong friends in their 5th wheels. She was a member of the First Assembly of God in Frankston and a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority in Lake Jackson, Texas, for many years.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 68 years, Johnie “Robbie” Robison, her parents, and her siblings Ailene, Gerry, A.B., Pat, Clarice and Louise.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Mike Robison and wife Myra of Chandler; daughter, Donna Robison of Frankston, and sister, Jonnie Burnett of Belton, Texas. She is also survived by grandchildren Megan Gandy, Jessica Dowell and husband Austin, John Robison and wife Megan; great grandchildren Rowdy and Robby Gandy, Tatum and Jaxon Johnston, Austin Dowell and Parker and Rylie Robison; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Honorary pallbearers are Jim Shelton, Andy Shelton, Larry McMinn, Danny Burnett, Vic Anderson and David Duke.