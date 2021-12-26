Marilyn S. George
JACKSONVILLE — Services for Marilyn Faye Singley George, 83, of Jacksonville, will be held Friday, December 31, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Pierces Chapel United Methodist Church in Pierces Chapel with Pastor Charles Kimble officiating. Burial will follow at West Shady Grove Cemetery near Jacksonville under the direction of Autry Funeral Home.
Marilyn passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021 in Jacksonville. She was born June 24, 1938, in Freer, Texas to Tera N. Singley and Mary Estalene Lancaster Singley.
Marilyn was a member of Pierces Chapel United Methodist Church. She graduated from Tyler High School in 1956. She married Dannie George from Jacksonville and became a proud military wife for over 20 years. She held the family together while Dannie served two tours in Vietnam and one in Korea. They were happily married for 60 years. Marilyn was a strong and positive role model for her four daughters.
Marilyn loved antique furniture and antique treasures. She and Dan spent several years owning an antique shop and restored furniture before retiring to the family farm in Jacksonville. She had a huge heart and rarely missed sending a card or gift to family and friends on their birthday or anniversary. She was also extremely talented at sewing, beading and making handmade gifts. She collected angels and was, in essence, an angel herself.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, (Ret.) LTC Dannie E. George; nephew, Craig Nelson; sons-in-law, Raymond Anderson, Russell Richards; and infant grandson.
She is survived by her loving family including her sister, Dana Nelson and husband, Merle; brother, Ronny Singley and wife, Sara; brother-in-law, Freddie C. George; daughters, Debra Richards, Denise Sanders and husband, Chuck, Diane McSwain and Dina George; 8 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Hank Richards, Ian Anderson, Trevor Higgins, Chuck Sanders, Rich Bridges and Eric Long. Honorary pallbearers will be Josh McSwain, Mac McSwain, Ronnie Higgins, Dakota Hobbs and Kahyon Freeman.
Visitation will be held Thursday, December 30, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, 1025 TX-456-Loop, Jacksonville, TX 75766.