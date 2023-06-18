Marilyn Parsons Budde
TYLER — Marilyn Parsons Budde, 86, of Tyler, TX went home to be with the Lord on June 6, 2023.
She was born November 10, 1936 in Austin, TX to the late Fred B. and Gene Young Parsons. Marilyn spent most of her childhood in Beaumont, Texas, and went to boarding school at Stephens College in Missouri. She attended college at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas where she met her husband Frank Jordan Budde.
Marilyn served as a dedicated wife and mother of three boys. She is survived by three sons, Jordan Budde of Los Angeles, California, Beau Budde and wife Tia of Houston, Texas and Greg Budde of Dallas, Texas; brothers Fred Parsons, Jr. and wife Frances and J. Pat Parsons and wife Melody of Beaumont, Texas. “KinKin,” as she was called, was blessed with three wonderful grandchildren, Spencer Budde Bruno and husband Russell, Marilyn Budde and Canan Budde; and three great-grandchildren Parker, Price, and Mae Bruno.
Marilyn was deeply loved by her husband of 58 years. Frank was known for saying to her “you are my number 1.” Marilyn loved spending time with her family, playing tennis and playing bridge with her friends. She loved the beach, especially Bolivar Peninsula, where many family memories were made. She found great joy through extensive travelling with her family and friends. She was a dedicated “Prayer Warrior” who always found time to bring needs before the Lord with dedication and hope. Many times, she would pray immediately on the spot.
Marilyn was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority at SMU, a member of Marvin Methodist Church, President of Tyler Junior League and served the Tyler Rose Festival as Chairman of the Rose Show and Chairman of Royalty. She and Mary Dale Thomas taught Time Management seminars for many years together.
Marilyn loved people and will be greatly missed by her family and friends that adored “sweet” Marilyn. We will all take comfort in knowing with complete assurance that she is in eternal glory with our Lord. Her deep faith in Christ gave her strength, peace and joy in all of her life and great comfort to her in the end. At Marilyn’s request, her body has been donated to the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School for the advancement of science.
A celebration of her life will be held on Monday, June 19, 2023 at 2:30 PM in the Marvin Methodist Church Sanctuary, 300 W Erwin St, Tyler, Texas 75702. Dr. Doug Baker and the Reverend Gerry Giles officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Frank and Marilyn Budde Christian Leadership Initiative at Marvin Methodist Church or the charity of your choice.