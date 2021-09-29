Marilyn Martha Pollard
CHANDLER — Funeral services for Marilyn Martha Pollard, 84, of Chandler, are scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Chandler First United Methodist Church with Rev. Bryan Harkness officiating. Interment will follow at Chandler Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Chandler Memorial Funeral Home.
Mrs. Pollard passed away September 27, 2021 in Tyler.
Marilyn Martha (Hubbard) Pollard was born March 13, 1937 in Cleburne, Texas, the daughter of Thomas David Hubbard and Martha Emilin (Wallace) Hubbard. She was a long-time member of the Chandler First United Methodist Church where she previously served as Communion Steward, sang in the choir and was involved with the United Methodist Women. Marilyn was a wonderful cook, a talented seamstress and made many needlepoint photos over the years. She will be remembered as a caring, gentle and loving wife, mother and Mamaw to her family, and will be missed by all those that knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, David Hubbard and Edwin Hubbard.
Survivors include husband of 66 years, Billy Jim Pollard of Chandler; children, Kay Arnold and husband Brian of Tyler, Bill Pollard, Jr. and wife Kim of Chandler, Dianne Bass and husband Gary of Chandler, Allen Pollard and wife Deanna of Chandler; sister, Lulu Nourse of Flint; grandchildren, James Arnold and wife Missy, Ashley Arnold, Matt Pollard and wife Mandy, Andrew Pollard and wife Holley, Jacob Pollard, John Bass and wife Amanda, Amanda Brewer and husband Jeremy, Marla Williams and husband Peyton, Macy Bedard and husband Spencer, Tommy Pollard and wife Madi, 12 great grandchildren and one great grandchild on the way.
Serving as pallbearers will be James Arnold, John Bass, Matthew Pollard, Andrew Pollard, Jacob Pollard, Tommy Pollard and Kevin McKain.
A visitation will be held Thursday, September 30, 2021 from 9-10:00 a.m. at Chandler First United Methodist Church prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Chandler First United Methodist Church Building Fund, 507 N Broad St., Chandler, Texas 75758, or to a charity of choice.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home family.