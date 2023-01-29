Marilyn Harris
MT. SELMAN — A funeral service for Marilyn Louise Harris, 80, is scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Monday, January 30, 2023, at Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville with Bro. Donnie Barron officiating. Visitation will begin 1 hour before. She will be laid to rest at Larissa Cemetery in Mt. Selman.
Marilyn was born on September 28, 1942 and passed away on January 27, 2023. She was a charter member of Bullard Southern Baptist Church and church organist for over 35 years. She loved music and baking for family and friends. Marilyn loved teaching her grandkids and great grandkids how to bake cookies, make jelly, and let them know they could have the special Christmas punch every single day. She enjoyed spending time with her family most of all.
She was preceded in death by her father, Travis Shamblin; and husband, Arlin Harris.
Left to cherish Marilyn’s memory are her mother, Mary Loleta Shamblin of Mt. Selman; sons, Mike Harris and wife Deanna of Bullard, Jeff Harris and wife Mary of Bullard; and daughter, Suzanne Bryson and husband Steve of Austin. She is also survived by her brother, Roy Shamblin and wife Helen of Bullard; and grandchildren: Jenise Harris, Jesse Hefner, Jaelyn Hooper, Jamie Doran, Kyle Burkhart, Matt Bryson, Sarah Groth; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Josh Groth, Matt Bryson, Cody Hefner, Christian Hooper, Eric Spears, Mike Harris, Jeff Harris, and Steve Bryson.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of East Texas at hospiceofeasttexas.org or Larissa Cemetery Association at P.O. Box 17, Bullard, Texas 75757.