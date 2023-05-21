Marilyn E. Fowler
BRENTWOOD, NH — After a brief illness, Marilyn Eschberger Fowler passed peacefully and joined her Lord and Savior with loved ones by her side, in Exeter, New Hampshire on April 24, 2023.
Born on August 4, 1944, in Robstown, Texas, to Travis Henry Eschberger and Lucile Hailey Eschberger, she was well known for her thoughtful, loving, and generous disposition. Her family often speculated that if there was a “sweetest soul in Texas” competition, that she would have been a finalist many times over. While her father passed away quite early in Marilyn’s life, she received guidance, strength, and a commitment to following Christ, through the example set by her strong mother, which she in turn passed on to her family. Indeed, she was a devoted wife and mother, a real lady in every way, kind and loving to all. Her faith was great, and she was a strong prayer warrior who revealed the love of God everywhere she went.
Marilyn graduated from Robstown High School in 1962, where she was a vivacious, sparkling cheerleader. She attended Texas Tech for one year and went on to attend Texas A&M University in Kingsville where she was a cheerleader and received her degree in Education.
In 1967, she married Kent Blair Thompson, and they had two children together, living in Harlingen and later Tyler, Texas. She then married Billy Larry Fowler on November 23, 1985, and they embraced a wonderful life and blended family together. Marilyn taught Head Start in the Tyler Independent School District for 20+ years, touching the lives of so many sweet children. She also loved to garden and to spend time with family and friends.
Marilyn leaves behind a large and loving family: sister Sandy Eschberger Schanen and brother Ronnie Eschberger. Children: Travis Hughes Thompson and his wife Kellye Hermance of New Caney, TX; Tamatha Lynn Johnson and her husband Steve Johnson of Brentwood, NH; Cindy Schaaff of Colleyville, TX; Debbie Anderson and her husband Charlie of Lake Dallas, TX; Tim Fowler and his wife Denise Fowler of Bullard, TX. Grandchildren: Micah Johnson, Griffin Johnson, Torrin Thompson, Caitlin Burton and her husband Danny, Dakota Anderson and his husband Ricky Pendley, Sela Hart and her husband Rob, Katea Schaaff, Sam Fowler, Tanner Fowler, and Dylan Fowler. Great-grandchildren: Mackenzie, Brandon, Jase, and Norah.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister-in-law Sandy Eschberger, her brother-in-law, Bobby Schanen, and Bill Fowler, her loving husband of 34 years. Words cannot express how much love and kindness she poured out over the years to family and friends. She was so deeply loved by all of us and will be greatly missed.
Please join us in celebrating Marilyn’s life on May 27th, at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler, TX 75703. Visitation will be 1-2pm followed by a Memorial Celebration Service from 2-3pm. Relatives and friends are invited. In honor of Marilyn, we encourage everyone to wear their best and brightest lipstick!