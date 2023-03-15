Marilyn Crawford
LAKEWAY — Marilyn Crawford, of Lakeway, Texas, passed away March 9, 2023. Born May 30, 1939, our beloved wife, mother, and Oma, lived life to the fullest.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Dr. Marvin Crawford, son Rusty (Lisa) Crawford, daughter Judy (Mike) Gorman, son Dr. Marty (Alanna) Crawford; grandchildren, Jenni (Nathan) Mattox, Mary (Steve) Karagias, Erin Gorman, Ashton (Kole) Holecek, Connor Gorman, Jackson Crawford, A.J. Crawford and great-grandchildren, Crawford, Gwen, and Harlen.
Visitation will be March 12 at 5:00PM followed by services at March 13 1:00PM, both held at Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home, Austin TX.
Please refer to www.cookwaldenfuneralhome.com to learn more about Marilyn’s incredible life.