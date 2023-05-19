Marilee F. McCabe
WHITEHOUSE — Marilee McCabe, 90 years of age, went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 09, 2023. Marilee was born on November 24, 1932 in Whitehouse, TX, to Ada Hall and Eugene Warren. She was a life long member of First Baptist Church of Whitehouse. Marilee was a loving, caring, mother, grandmother and friend. She was an avid swimmer, fun loving and devoted to her family.
Marilee was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Gene McCabe, mother, father, two brothers, Gary Warren and Tom Warren, two sisters, Betty Steele and Judy Chouinard, grandson, Dustin Wells, great-grandson, Caleb Weaver.
Marilee is survived by three daughters, Alani Work (Jim), Cheryl McCabe (Tracy) and Cindy Stinger (Ray). She is also survived by a sister, Cherry Lee, and a brother, Dick Warren, 6 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren, and numerous, nieces, and nephews.
Visitation service will be held, Saturday, May 13, 2023 from 11:00-12:00 at Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at Whitehouse Cemetary at 2:00 PM.
God has you in heaven, we have you in our hearts until the day we are reunited.