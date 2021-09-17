Marice Densal Wilson
HAWKINS — Marice Densal Wilson was born on November 25, 1936, to parents Reba Forrister and Curtis Wilson in Mineola, Texas. He passed away on September 8, 2021, at the age of 84. The visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021, followed immediately by the service at 11:00 a.m. at Holly Brook Baptist Church in Hawkins, Texas. Graveside services to follow at New Hope Cemetery.
Known to most as Densal, he grew up near Hoard and graduated from Hawkins High School in 1955. His senior year he was active in football and baseball and was honored as Best All Around HHS. After that, Densal was a hardworking welder and proud of it. He loved building flag poles for his friends and neighbors, and was always there to lend a hand. An honest man and strong believer, he made the world a better place just by living in it.
He loved watching any Western movie or show, but John Wayne was his favorite. Come Christmastime, you could find him with a full beard and a red suit playing Santa Claus, one of his favorite things to do. He also loved trail riding, riding horses, and later in life leading his mule team, with the Wood County Riding Club. You may have seen him in parades or traveling down the road with a wagon full of grandkids.
His grandkids and great grandkids were close to his heart and so loved by him. He deeply loved his family, his church, and his friends, of which he had many. He was quick to smile and say hello, and made friends wherever he went. You couldn’t know Densal without knowing how caring and thoughtful he was.
Densal is survived by his wife of 65 years, Virginia Wilson. His son, Ray Wilson and wife Terri of Marshall; son, Ronny Wilson and wife Karla of Sweeny; daughter, Robin Wilson of Waco; sister, Darlene Haggerton and husband Joe of Mineola; brother, George Wilson (Junior) and wife Vivian of Austin; grandchildren, Timothy Wilson and wife Jacie, Benjamin Wilson and wife Brandy, Aaron Wilson and wife Alisha all of Marshall; Sean Wilson of Groveton, Jacquelyn Wilson Younger and husband Tyce of Panhandle, Claire Wilson Crawford and husband Joshua of Elgin, Abigail and Peyton Wilson of Huntsville; and 11 great-grandchildren and 2 great-granddogs. He is preceded in death by his parents, Curtis Wilson and Reba Forrister; brothers Robert, Kimball, Jerry, and Marion Wilson.
Special thank you to their church, Holly Brook Baptist Church, and caregivers and friends Michelle Heard, William Kennedy, Dana Hart and Rick Hale.