TYLER — Marianna Bartlow
A memorial service for Marianna Bartlow, of Tyler, is scheduled at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Cathedral in the Pines in Tyler, where she will be laid to rest.
Mrs. Bartlow passed away on July 2, 2021 in Tyler. She was born in Trenton, New Jersey on April 4th, 1926 to Walter F. Delashmutt and Goldie M. Deierling.
She graduated the University of Pittsburg before moving to Atlanta, GA. where she was employed for ten years as a Stewardess for Delta Airlines. During this time, she was transferred to Houston, TX. where she met Richard Bartlow and the 2 were married in Morrisville, PA. in 1955. Marianna and Richard moved to Irving, TX. in 1965 and raised their children. In 1986 they moved to Frankston to enjoy retirement. Marianna was a Methodist by faith and a longtime member of Noonday Methodist Church. She was a Daughter of the Revolution and was devoted to serving others, as she delivered Meals On Wheels until she was 92 years old. Marianna loved crocheting and to needle point.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Walter F. DeLashmutt and Goldie M. Deierling, and loving husband of 50 years; Richard Bartlow. Those left to cherish her memory are son Matthew R. Bartlow and wife Rosalinda of Fort Worth, and daughter Lynda J. Johanson and husband Brian of Grand Prairie. She is also survived by grandchildren: Samantha Mills and husband Adam of Plano, Courtney Ryan and husband Eric of Fort Worth, Bryan Bartlow and wife Jessica of Keller and Chelsey Johanson; great-grandchildren; Graham Bartlow, Roslyn and Scarlett Mills, and one baby Ryan on the way.