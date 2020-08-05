Maria Teresa Kee
LAS CRUCES — Maria T (Terry) Kee departed for her final adventure to meet her Lord on July 10, 2020. She was born September 8, 1935, in Esmeralda Coahuila MX, and emigrated to Texas USA after finishing school at age 18.
Awaiting her in Heaven are husband Henry Dee Kee, parents Ignacio Rodriguez and Julia Rodriguez Villarreal, brother Jesus Rodriguez, and great-grandson Jonathan Cook.
She will be missed by daughters Benita Cook and Judy Clemons (David), and sons Rene Kee and Henry Kee (Brandi), brothers Francisco (Chole), Ignacio (Anita) and Fernando (Beti), sisters Martha (Francisco), Antonia, Lilia (Queno), and Bertha, four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Terry loved life, cooking, flowers, birds, walking, art, music, and dancing. Many thanks to Solstice Senior Living, Ambercare Hospice, and family and friends for helping make her last years and days happy, peaceful and comfortable.
A celebration of life was already held while Terry was still here to enjoy family visits and Mariachis, and her cremains will be buried next to Henry at Concord Cemetery in Cherokee County Texas.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Concord Cemetery in Cherokee County Texas.
Arrangements under the directions of Cottle Funeral home, Troup.
