Maria Price
TYLER — Graveside service for Mrs. Maria Price, 63 of Tyler, is scheduled for Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 3 pm in Evergreen Memorial Park and the Celebration of Life will be celebrated on Monday, March 21, 2022 at 6 pm at Iglesia Bautista Libertad de Tyler with Pastor Francisco Maya serving as eulogist. The services are under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Mrs. Price was born on November 23, 1958 in Panama and later became a United States Citizen at the age of twenty nine. She graduated from Star College of Cosmetology, was a licensed cosmetologist for thirty three years. She opened her own business called Mary’s Beauty Salon in 2002. Mrs. Price transitioned on March 15, 2022 at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital. She leaves to cherish her most precious memories to her spouse, Alejandro Larranaga; one son, James Price; two daughters, Janie Horn, Alice Price, five brothers (one brother and one sister deceased), three grandchildren, Katie, Brandon and James Horn. She also leaves a bonus extended family, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends in the United States and Panama to cherish her memories.