Margo J. Hirsch Adams
TYLER — Margo J. Hirsch Adams, passionate mother, loving grandmother (GoGo), devoted sister, loyal friend, tireless philanthropist died on December 8, 2021 in Tyler after a courageous battle with Leukemia and having previously beaten both Breast and Lung Cancer. She was a fighter. Her grit and determination were an inspiration to many. Margo was born November 28, 1948, in Chicago, Illinois to Daniel C. Hirsch and Betty J. Erman Hirsch.
Thankfully, she was able to spend Thanksgiving and her latest birthday with all 4 kids, their spouses, and her 11 grandchildren. It was the first time she had been able to be together with her entire family in nearly two years and the only time she was able to be with all 11 grandchildren at once.
Margo graduated from the University of Oklahoma and was a member and contributor to many organizations. She was a passionate volunteer and held board and leadership positions with Hospice of East Texas, Texas Rose Festival, People Attempting to Help (PATH), Women’s Symphony League, Cattle Baron’s Gala, Junior League of Tyler, Tyler ISD PTA, Tyler Museum of Art along with countless other committees and non-profits. One of her most treasured roles was at Congregation Beth El where she served as Congregational President and Sisterhood President. If there was an opportunity to get involved and contribute, Margo was always the first to raise her hand to help.
Margo treasured her children and grandchildren, but she also treated many of her friends as family. She never failed to acknowledge a birthday, anniversary, or milestone with a phone call or text. She hosted countless baby and bridal showers, charity events, and parties for her friends and family.
Margo was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents. She is survived by her loving family of children, spouses, and grandchildren including her son, Brian Adams and wife, Kelly of Houston, Texas and their children, Bennett, Walker and Hill; her daughter, Susan Campbell and husband, Knox of Charlotte, North Carolina and their children, Hadley, Knox, and Mary Wynne; her son, William Adams and wife, Shannon of Fort Worth, Texas and their children, Bear, Walter, and Pierson; and daughter, Kathryn Krsnich and husband, Joey of Wichita, Kansas and their children, Libby and Charlie. Margo planted and cultivated a family tree that she treasured more than anything else in life. There is the famous tale of “The Giving Tree” and then there is “The GoGo Tree” with Margo as the sturdy trunk and roots of the tree - and her children and their spouses serving as 8 strong branches that grew an additional 11 branches of grandchildren that who will carry on her legacy for generations to come.
Margo Adams was truly one of a kind - the biggest personality with the biggest heart in any room.
Due to space limitations, private services for Margo will be held on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Congregation Beth El with Rabbis Neal Katz and Gene Levy officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. We encourage friends to join virtually at 10:00 a.m. on Friday via Zoom at the link below. There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, December 11th at Willow Brook Country Club.
Donations in Margo’s memory may be made to Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd, Tyler, Texas 75701; www.hospiceofeasttexas.org or Congregation Beth El, 1010 Charleston, Tyler, Texas 75701; www.betheltyler.com.
Please use this hyper link to attend the service virtually: