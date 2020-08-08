Margie Smith
BULLARD — Margie Smith born March 10, 1940 to Herman and Annie (Dudley) Musick, entered eternal life on August 6, 2020. She was 80 years old.
A funeral service is scheduled at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Autry Funeral Home Chapel in Jacksonville. Rev. Dale Jamerson will officiate. She will be laid to rest at Henry Cemetery in Gallatin.
Margie loved traveling all over the country.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lewis Smith; and two sisters, Betty Clackley and Maedene Crenshaw.
Left to cherish Margie’s memory are her children, Sandra Stephens of Tyler, Neal Smith of Bullard and Tommy Smith and wife Marcie of Elkhart; and sisters, Pat Baggett and husband W.R. and JoAnn Odom, all of Jacksonville. She is also survived by her grandchildren Austin Smith (Robin), Christina Contreras (Adrian), Shawn Stephens (Shelia), Jonah Smith, McKenzie Smith; and great-grandchildren Christian Adkins, Jordan Smith, Hendrix Stephens, and Lennon Stephens; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Austin Smith, Shawn Stephens, Jonah Smith, Christian Adkins, Bruce Baggett and Adrian Contreras. Honorary pallbearers are W.R. Baggett, Jackie Smith and James Smith.
Family ask that everyone who attends to wear mask for their safety and the safety of others.
