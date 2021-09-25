Margarette (Meyers) Smith
TYLER — A graveside service for Margarette Smith, of Tyler, TX, is scheduled at 2pm at Concord Cemetery in Troup, TX on Monday, September 27, 2021. Andy Cox will be officiating.
Margarette Smith passed away on September 11, 2021. She was born in Harris County on August 8, 1938 to Eddie and Elizabeth Myers. Marge loved to garden, sew, watch baseball and spend time with her loved ones. She also loved to play board games and do puzzles. She loved her lord Jesus.
She was preceded in death by her husband Marion Gene Smith, and her parents Eddie and Elizabeth Meyers.
Left to cherish her memory are a son and daughter in law, Duane and Rachel Smith; sister, Dorothy Johnson of Hitchcock; sister, Vera Thibodeaux of McKinney; and brother and sister-in-law, Bobby and Sue Meyers of Nacogdoches. She is also survived by her grandchildren Shelbi Williams husband Taylor Williams, and Braxton Smith and Kendyl Smith.