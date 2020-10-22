Margarette Faye Wilson

children; Tony Wilson of Winona, Mark Wilson of Houston and Louann Wilson Pfister of
Kilgore., one granddaughter; Olivia Pfister of Charlotte, North Carolina and one Great Grandson;
Colton Pfister also of Charlotte. She was preceded in death by two husbands;
Billy Wilson of Allen County, Kentucky; and John G. MacCleod of Hastings, England.
Margarette was preceded in death by her parents; Jabez Eber Cagle and Mamie Jewel Cagle,
four sisters ; Lorilla Dunn, Marie Todd, Jewel Dozier, Alma Palmer, four brothers ; Frank Cagle,
J.E. Cagle Jr. ,Thurman Cagle and Herman Cagle.
She graduated from Tyler High School and afterward attended Tyler Commercial College. Her first position was with Citizens Bank in downtown Tyler.
She was married at First Baptist Church Tyler on May 1st 1954 to Billy W. Wilson. The couple lived in Houston where their three children were born and raised.
Margarette was a career professional secretary for M.D. Anderson Cancer Research Center. In addition
she was employed with insurance firms, banks, and briefly with the Missouri Kansas Texas Railroad.
After retirement Margarette enjoyed being the Hostess at Annies’ Tea Room in Big Sandy and
volunteering each week for the Tyler Police department.
She grew up on the farm near the Hebron community. Margarette worked in the fields with her Dad and helped her Mother keep house and tend the twin boys. Margarette joined the church in baptism at Hebron Baptist Church at a young age. She later became a member of Green Acres Baptist Church.
Margarette loved the Lord, her family and her friends. The joy of Christ dwelt in her and she delighted
In bringing a smile to others.
Margarette’s family request, due to the Covid-19 restrictions, that a Memorial Service be held at a later date. Announcements will be made at that time. Family also request that Memorials be made to The Hospice of East Texas Foundation or the The Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County.