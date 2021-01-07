Margarett Jewelene Nolan
TYLER — Private graveside services for Margarett Jewelene Nolan, 82, of Tyler will be 1:00 p.m., Thursday, January 7, 2021, at the Hawkins City Cemetery under the direction of Croley Funeral Home in Hawkins. Mrs. Nolan passed away Monday, January 4, 2021 at her residence in Tyler.
Mrs. Nolan was born August 29, 1938 in Crow, TX to the late Cone and Etta Ruth Earhart. She married William Nolan and together they raised a family that is left behind to cherish her memory.
Margarett is survived by sons, Butch Sumrow, and Tom and Chad Sumrow; daughters, Cindy Barrow and husband James, and Lynn Bridges; brother James Earhart, grandchildren; Lana Smith and husband Brandon, Jarrod Barrow, Brandon Barrow, Hailey Sumrow, Trey Sumrow, and Alexis Harrington; great grandchildren; Laney Seabolt, Gunner Seabolt, Sailor Seabolt, Stryker Seabolt, Layken Barron, and Tallis Villarreal.
Mrs. Nolan was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, William Nolan, and grandson, Casey Barrow.
