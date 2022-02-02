Margaret Terrell
TYLER — Services for Margaret Terrell, age 84 of Tyler Texas will be held on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Reverend Pike Wisner of First Baptist Church will officiate the service at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippet Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will be immediately following the service at Rose Lawn Cemetery under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippet Funeral Home.
Margaret entered the gates of heaven on Monday, January 31, 2022 at the age of 84. She was born on January 27, 1938 in Cushing, Oklahoma to Cecil Afton and Ruth Scott.
Margaret received her Bachelor’s in Education degree from Baylor University and her Master’s degree In Library Science from Sam Houston State University. She worked for many years at the Librarian at the former Robert E. Lee High School.
She was a member of the Baylor University Alumni Association, the Texas Library Association and held offices of president, recording secretary, chaplain and publicity chair for Alpha Delta Kappa Chapter of the Beta Sigma Phi. She was selected as Woman of the Year by Beta Sigma Phi in 2002.
Margaret was a long time, active member of First Baptist Church, where she served in numerous capacities, including teaching Sunday School for many years.
She was also a member of the Mary Tyler Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution and served as a publicity spokesperson for the American Heart Association in 1996. She was also member of the United Way of Tyler/Smith County campaign kickoff committee from 1992 to 1996.
In 1997 Mrs. Terrell was the recipient of the Tall Texan Award for leadership. This award is granted to librarians who demonstrate outstanding leadership.
She was also recognized by Baylor University for her years as a public school librarian in 2001.
Mrs. Terrell was preceded in death by her parents and spouse E.H. Terrell.
She is survived by Kimberly and Joey Braly (Tyler), Bryce Braly (Dallas) and Brandon Braly (Tyler). Marla Jones (Tyler), Maribeth Jones (Dallas) and Jacqueline Jones (Tyler).
Other relatives include: Judy and Shelby Howell (Crosby), Jeff and Kim Hadaway (Gladewater) Kelli and Joel Vanderhoofven (Grand Junction, CO), Richard and Brenda Terrell, Emily and Andrew Terrell (Olivet, MI) and Carolyn Terrell, (Marshall, MI).
Pallbearers will be Joey Braly, Bryce Braly, Brandon Braly, Jeff Hadaway, Shelby Howell, Gaston Lyon and Craig Welch.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 2, 2022 from 5:00 to 6:00 PM at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippet.
If desired memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Tyler Building Fund.
To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.