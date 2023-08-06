Margaret Sewell
TYLER — Services for Margaret Sewell, age 90, of Tyler will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 10:00 am at Glenwood Church of Christ, 5210 Hollytree Drive, with Benjamin Neeley officiating. Ms. Sewell donated her body to the Willed Body Program at UT Southwestern Medical School.
Ms. Sewell passed away on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, in Tyler. She was born December 7, 1932, in Ragnit, East Prussia to Ewald and Luise Mallwitz.
Margaret was a long-time active member of Glenwood Church of Christ, where she taught Sunday School, Tuesday School, and Little People’s School for many years. She worked for many years at The Knitting Corner where she would gladly help customers with any project and patiently taught many to knit, crotchet and would help with any other type of needle work they had. Margaret could do anything, beautifully, with a needle and thread or sewing machine. She also loved gardening and had a large collection of flowers that she was always willing to share with anyone who asked. Ms. Sewell worked at Bell Elementary as an aid with special needs children, all of whom were very dear to her heart. She was always available to help anyone in need. She graduated from Kingsley High School in Kingsley, Michigan.
Ms. Sewell was preceded in death by her parents, Ewald and Luise Mallwitz, three sisters and one brother and her great- grandson, Dawson Sewell. She is survived by her loving family including her daughter and husband, Angie and John Haynes, of Tyler, and son and wife, Terry and Lori Sewell, of Flint. She is survived by her brother, Hans Mallwitz of Traverse City, Michigan. Ms. Sewell has six grandchildren whom she loved dearly, including Kristie and Jonathan Davis of Coppell, TX; Clark Haynes and Dr. Jayme Johnston of Tigard, OR; Kelli Haynes of Portland, OR: Clay and Taylor Sewell of Bullard, TX; Kevin Sewell of Flint, TX; and Kayla and Brandon Winebark of Lindale, TX and seven great grandchildren.
Special Honorary Friends include the Ladies of Glenwood’s Quilting Group.
Flowers are appreciated or donations made be made to the charity of your choice.
